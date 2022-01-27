School bus and pickup truck collide east of Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

No serious injuries were reported after a school bus and pickup truck collided just east of Peterborough on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews around 8:30 a.m. responded to the collision on Providence Line, south of Dillon Road, in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, just a few kilometres east of the city.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a collision between a school bus and a pickup truck on Providence Line south of Dillon Road in @OSMTownship. The kids are on another bus and the driver of the truck is in care of @PtboParamedics. Check back for more information #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/uoWONnfZcA — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) January 27, 2022

According to Global News Peterborough freelance videographer Harrison Perkins, the bus was struck on the driver’s side and veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

Several dozen young students were aboard the bus. Several youth were assessed by paramedics and later transferred by another school bus that arrived to the scene. The school bus driver was reportedly not injured.

The driver of the pickup truck was assessed by paramedics before being transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre. The individual’s condition is not yet know.

Peterborough County OPP are at the scene investigating.

Global News Peterborough has reached out to police for more details.

More to come.