Traffic

School bus and pickup truck collide east of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 27, 2022 10:27 am
Click to play video: 'School bus and pickup truck collide east of Peterborough' School bus and pickup truck collide east of Peterborough
Several students were assessed by paramedics and one person was taken to hospital after a pickup truck and school bus collided just east of Peterborough on Thursday morning.

No serious injuries were reported after a school bus and pickup truck collided just east of Peterborough on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews around 8:30 a.m. responded to the collision on Providence Line, south of Dillon Road, in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, just a few kilometres east of the city.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Global News Peterborough freelance videographer Harrison Perkins, the bus was struck on the driver’s side and veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

Several dozen young students were aboard the bus. Several youth were assessed by paramedics and later transferred by another school bus that arrived to the scene. The school bus driver was reportedly not injured.

The driver of the pickup truck was assessed by paramedics before being transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre. The individual’s condition is not yet know.

Peterborough County OPP are at the scene investigating.

Global News Peterborough has reached out to police for more details.

More to come.

 

