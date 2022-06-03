Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Crime

Police say ‘grossly intoxicated’ driver crashed stolen school bus at construction site west of Edmonton

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 5:27 pm
The aftermath of a collision involving a stolen school bus and a construction site west of Edmonton on Highway 43, pictured on June 3, 2022. View image in full screen
The aftermath of a collision involving a stolen school bus and a construction site west of Edmonton on Highway 43, pictured on June 3, 2022. provided / Parkland RCMP

One man is in hospital following a collision involving a stolen school bus west of Edmonton.

According to police, at around noon on Friday a school bus was involved in a collision on Highway 43 in Lac Ste. Anne, about an hour west of Alberta’s capital.

The bus did not have any children on board.

Read more: Man arrested after stealing, crashing transit bus in Victoria: RCMP

An investigation from RCMP officers found the bus was stolen from an Edmonton hospital earlier in the day.
RCMP said the school bus was left locked and unattended, but with the keys inside, while parked on a road near the Misericordia Hospital in west Edmonton.

13
The aftermath of a collision involving a stolen school bus and a construction site west of Edmonton on Highway 43, pictured on June 3, 2022. View image in gallery mode
The aftermath of a collision involving a stolen school bus and a construction site west of Edmonton on Highway 43, pictured on June 3, 2022. handout / Parkland RCMP
23
A stolen school bus is towed out of the ditch west of Edmonton after RCMP said an "extremely intoxicated" driver ran into other trucks on a construction site on June 3, 2022. View image in gallery mode
A stolen school bus is towed out of the ditch west of Edmonton after RCMP said an "extremely intoxicated" driver ran into other trucks on a construction site on June 3, 2022. Global News
33
A stolen school bus is towed out of the ditch west of Edmonton after RCMP said an "extremely intoxicated" driver ran into other trucks on a construction site on June 3, 2022. View image in gallery mode
A stolen school bus is towed out of the ditch west of Edmonton after RCMP said an "extremely intoxicated" driver ran into other trucks on a construction site on June 3, 2022. Global News

Police said the driver was “grossly intoxicated” and allegedly collided with a barrier truck at a construction site, before driving into an unoccupied pickup truck and then into a ditch. Officers said none of the construction crew were injured.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The highway was temporarily closed early Friday afternoon, but has since reopened.

Read more: 3 arrested after stolen school bus found Tuesday morning: London, Ont. police

Witness reports said the collision happened near the summer village of Ross Haven, Alta.

Parkland RCMP said the driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

Charges are expected.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
school bus crash tagConstruction Site tagHighway 43 taghighway collision tagHighway 43 collision tagStolen School Bus tagIntoxicated driving tagconstruction crew collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers