2 found dead in burning vehicle in Chipman, N.B.: RCMP

RCMP in New Brunswick say the deaths of two people found in a burning vehicle were homicides.
Police were called Monday morning at around 8 a.m. to a report of a vehicle on fire off Midland Road in Chipman, N.B.
“When police arrived at the scene, they located the bodies of two individuals inside a white Chevrolet Equinox that had been consumed by fire,” RCMP wrote in a Wednesday release.
The major crime unit is leading the investigation.
In a statement to Global News, an RCMP spokesperson said any updates would be shared when “appropriate to do so.”
“Investigators are still working to positively identify the two victims given the nature of the way they were found,” Cpl. Hans Ouellette wrote.
Investigators are asking people in the area who have security camera or doorbell footage between 9 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday to contact RCMP.
