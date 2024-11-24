Recipe: Citrus and butter braised endives

RECIPE:
Part 1 – Citrus & Butter Braised Endives:
Ingredients:
- 4 Belgian endives
- 100g butter
- 1 liter orange juice
- 1 cup lime juice
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 pinch chili flakes
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 pinch fennel seeds
- 1 star anise
- 2 bay leaves
Instructions:
- In a large pan, melt the butter over medium heat.
- Add orange juice, lime juice, brown sugar, chili flakes, salt, fennel seeds, star anise, and bay leaves. Stir until sugar is dissolved.
- Add the whole Belgian endives to the pan.
- Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer covered for about 15 minutes, or until endives are tender when pierced with a knife.
- Remove the endives from the liquid when cooked. Keep the braising liquid for later use.
Part 2 – Aged Cheddar Crisp (optiontal, can opt for store purchased)
Ingredients:
- 4 slices aged cheddar
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C).
- Place cheddar slices on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.
- Bake for 12-15 minutes until golden brown and crispy.
- Remove from oven and let cool.
Part 3 – Focaccia Croutons (optiontal, can opt for store purchased)
Ingredients:
- 1 thick slice of Focaccia
- Tajin spice (or other seasoning of choice)
- Olive oil
- Salt
Instructions:
- Cut Focaccia into small croutons.
- Toss croutons with olive oil, Tajin spice, and salt.
- Spread croutons on a baking sheet.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 15-18 minutes until crispy.
- Remove from the oven and let cool.
Plating:
- Heat a dry pan and sear the cooked endives until colored.
- Deglaze the pan with 2 cups of the reserved braising liquid and let it reduce by half.
- Place the braised endives on plates.
- Arrange the aged cheddar crisps and focaccia croutons on the plates.
- Drizzle the reduced braising liquid over the endives.
- Garnish with fresh cut herbs
- Serve immediately and enjoy your “Les Chicons” with all the delicious accompaniments!
