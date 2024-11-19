Menu

Crime

Winnipeg stabbing suspect already in custody, charged with 2nd-degree murder

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 19, 2024 3:05 pm
1 min read
Verbal argument escalates into fatal Friday night assault, Winnipeg police say
A man who was already in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre on an unrelated matter has been charged with second-degree murder.

Winnipeg police said Naustin William Beardy, 21, faces the charge in connection with the stabbing death of 23-year-old Jamal Miles on Alexander Avenue Nov. 8.

When the incident was first reported, police said the stabbing occurred after a verbal confrontation escalated to a serious assault.

Miles was given emergency medical care at the scene, then rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

