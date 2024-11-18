Former N.S. NDP candidate running as Independent after criticism for Israel posts

See more sharing options

A former Nova Scotia NDP candidate criticized for social media posts about Israel is now running as an Independent in the Nov. 26 provincial election.

Elections Nova Scotia lists Tammy Jakeman as an Independent candidate for Eastern Passage, the riding south of Halifax she had represented for the NDP.

The NDP announced earlier this month that Jakeman was no longer running for the party in Eastern Passage, after the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs alleged she made “hurtful” posts.

In a press release, the centre shared screenshots of a social media account with Jakeman’s name, including a post responding to the Auschwitz Memorial saying Israel was responsible for the deaths of children in Gaza.

The account appeared to be deleted and Jakeman did not respond to a request for comment at the time.

Jakeman ran unsuccessfully for the NDP in Eastern Passage in the 2021 general election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024.