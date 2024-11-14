‘Avoid the area,’ police say after train derailment on Montreal’s south shore

See more sharing options

Emergency services are at the scene of a train derailment Thursday morning on Montreal’s south shore, where they are urging citizens to stay away from the area.

Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel said there don’t appear to be any injuries after a train derailed shortly before 9 a.m. in a railyard in Longueuil.

“We ask that you follow the instructions of the authorities and avoid the LeMoyne station area,” Bonnardel wrote on X. “We will closely monitor the situation with all the public security teams.”

The City of Longueuil said in an update around 10:30 a.m. that the train was carrying hydrogen peroxide and it will implement a containment area of 800 metres around the site.

Longueuil police, the fire department and CN Rail workers were at the scene.

Aside from asking people to avoid the area, Route 116 was also shut down in both directions.

It’s not yet clear what caused the derailment.

— with files from The Canadian Press