Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Avoid the area,’ police say after train derailment on Montreal’s south shore

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 14, 2024 10:41 am
1 min read
Longueuil police and firefighters are responding after a train derailed Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Longueuil police and firefighters are responding after a train derailed Thursday morning. Sylvain Trudeau/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Emergency services are at the scene of a train derailment Thursday morning on Montreal’s south shore, where they are urging citizens to stay away from the area.

Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel said there don’t appear to be any injuries after a train derailed shortly before 9 a.m. in a railyard in Longueuil.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We ask that you follow the instructions of the authorities and avoid the LeMoyne station area,” Bonnardel wrote on X. “We will closely monitor the situation with all the public security teams.”

The City of Longueuil said in an update around 10:30 a.m. that the train was carrying hydrogen peroxide and it will implement a containment area of 800 metres around the site.

Trending Now

Longueuil police, the fire department and CN Rail workers were at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Aside from asking people to avoid the area, Route 116 was also shut down in both directions.

It’s not yet clear what caused the derailment.

with files from The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices