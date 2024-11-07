Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Metro Vancouver meets with West End residents over controversial water tunnel

By Simon Little & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted November 7, 2024 9:27 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Public meeting on new Stanley Park water tunnel'
Public meeting on new Stanley Park water tunnel
A public meeting in Vancouver on Thursday night promises to be well attended and possibly lively. The open house focuses on a significant water project underneath Stanley Park. Kristen Robinson reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Metro Vancouver is hosting a community open house in Vancouver’s West End to provide updates on a controversial major infrastructure project.

The regional district is gearing up to start work replacing a nearly century-old water main that runs beneath the Burrard Inlet and Stanley Park, serving Vancouver, Richmond and Delta.

Crews will be carving out a 1.4-km tunnel 30 metres beneath the earth.

Click to play video: 'Construction on new tunnel in Stanley Park approved'
Construction on new tunnel in Stanley Park approved

Metro Vancouver says the replacement tunnel is necessary to ensure a reliable water supply, but many West End residents have raised concerns about the impacts of construction in their neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

“I live three-quarters of a mile from here but I think for these people it’s going to just decimate their lives,” said West End resident Robert Moutat.

“For five years it’s going to be terrible.”

The work will be primarily conducted at three sites in Stanley Park, where crews will dig deep shafts to the tunnel construction level.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The primary work site is at a works yard near the centre of the park, while a second site is closer to the inlet.

The site causing the most concern for residents is on Chilco Street where the park borders the West End.

Metro Vancouver major tunnel projects director Murray Grant said the district has conducted years of public engagement and has structured work at that site to avoid as much disruption as possible.

Click to play video: 'Stanely Park neighbours worried about huge water tunnel project'
Stanely Park neighbours worried about huge water tunnel project

“Initially it will just be setting up site fencing and relocating the pedestrian and bike paths around the site, and then clearing the site and getting it ready for valve chamber construction and shaft construction, which will happen in the years to come,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The project has been designed to reduce impacts as much as possible to park users, the residents, as well as traffic.”

Trending Now

Grant conceded, however, that there will be traffic impacts as trucks use a designated route that includes parts of West Georgia, Denman, Alberni and Robson streets to access the Chilco site.

“We were actually hoping to move away before they’d start construction and so we’ll be out of here by January and I’m quite glad that we will be because of the noise and stuff,” West End resident Ashley Jones told Global News.

“It’s unfortunate, but it’s needed to get good clean water.”

The first phase of construction at the park centre site is slated to begin later in January, while work at the Chilco site won’t start until early in the new year.

Click to play video: 'Businesses and residents worry about Stanley Park tunnel project'
Businesses and residents worry about Stanley Park tunnel project

Construction is slated to take place six days a week.

Story continues below advertisement

Metro Vancouver said access to the Stanley Park tennis courts and a community garden will be preserved, and bike and pedestrian pathways will be maintained through the construction area.

The worksite near the Burrard Inlet, meanwhile, will require the closure of one lane of Stanley Park Drive for about 200 metres.

Construction on the $495-million project is slated to wrap in 2029.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices