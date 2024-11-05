Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario making GO Transit free for veterans, members of Canadian Armed Forces

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2024 10:52 am
1 min read
Veterans and Regular Force members of the Canadian Armed Forces will soon be able to ride GO Transit for free. A woman walks along a platform beside a GO train at Toronto's Union Station on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Veterans and Regular Force members of the Canadian Armed Forces will soon be able to ride GO Transit for free. A woman walks along a platform beside a GO train at Toronto's Union Station on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. CHY/
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Veterans and current full-time members of the Canadian Armed Forces will soon be able to ride GO Transit for free.

Ontario’s minister of children, community and social services made the announcement Tuesday, saying the province is introducing a transit relief program for them that will begin March 1.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Michael Parsa says there are also plans to extend the free fares to UP Express in the future.

Parsa also says the government is increasing the amount that eligible veterans and their family members can receive each year through the Soldiers’ Aid Commission from $2,000 to $3,000.

Trending Now

The money covers costs such as health-related expenses, home repairs and moving costs, as well as personal items such as clothing for those in financial need.

Parsa says veterans have made tremendous sacrifices to make Canada and Ontario what they are today and they deserve the government’s unwavering commitment to their well-being.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices