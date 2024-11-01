Train derailment near Beiseker prompts advisory from RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP is asking motorists to stay away from a train derailment just east of Beiseker, Alta.

It happened north of Highway 9, between Highway 806 and Range Road 255 around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

In a news release, the RCMP said that 19 cars are off the tracks, but investigators are still at the scene trying to determine what is in them.

RCMP Cpl. Gina Slaney said one of the cars contains dangerous goods and is slowly leaking, but added there is no danger to the public.

Traffic in the area is not blocked but there are officers on scene directing traffic.

A spokesperson for CN Rail says there were no injuries.