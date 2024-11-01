Menu

Investigations

Train derailment near Beiseker prompts advisory from RCMP

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted November 1, 2024 2:05 pm
1 min read
The RCMP are asking motorists to stay away from the scene of a train derailment, just east of Beiseker, while investigators try to determine what is in the 19 cars involved.
The RCMP is asking motorists to stay away from the scene of a train derailment, just east of Beiseker, while investigators try to determine what is in the 19 cars involved.
The RCMP is asking motorists to stay away from a train derailment just east of Beiseker, Alta.

It happened north of Highway 9, between Highway 806 and Range Road 255 around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

In a news release, the RCMP said that 19 cars are off the tracks, but investigators are still at the scene trying to determine what is in them.

RCMP Cpl. Gina Slaney said one of the cars contains dangerous goods and is slowly leaking, but added there is no danger to the public.

Traffic in the area is not blocked but there are officers on scene directing traffic.

A spokesperson for CN Rail says there were no injuries.

