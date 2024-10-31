Menu

Damage from atmospheric river closes popular B.C. park ‘until further notice’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 31, 2024 1:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver councillor calls for a regional response to atmospheric rivers'
Metro Vancouver councillor calls for a regional response to atmospheric rivers
New Westminster Coun. Daniel Fontaine first proposed the idea of a ‘snow summit' in 2022. Now he says the same co-ordinated response is needed in other extreme weather events, such as atmospheric rivers. 'Global News Morning' speaks with Fontaine about the importance of developing a strategy to help communities better respond to extreme flooding – Oct 22, 2024
Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge is closed until further notice due to the recent atmospheric river.

The park operator says the storm caused significant damage to roads and trails.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
On X, Alouette Parks shared photos and a video of the damage, showing broken roads, collapsed banks and widespread debris.

The organization said park campgrounds are closed and vehicle access is not available to day-use area parking lots.

https://x.com/AlouetteParks/status/1851721053170733486

