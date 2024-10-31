Damage from atmospheric river closes popular B.C. park ‘until further notice’

See more sharing options

Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge is closed until further notice due to the recent atmospheric river.

The park operator says the storm caused significant damage to roads and trails.

On X, Alouette Parks shared photos and a video of the damage, showing broken roads, collapsed banks and widespread debris.

The organization said park campgrounds are closed and vehicle access is not available to day-use area parking lots.

https://x.com/AlouetteParks/status/1851721053170733486