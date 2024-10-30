Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. lawyer says homeless man should have been entitled to higher welfare pay

By Michael Tutton The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2024 3:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Government leaders, officials call on N.S. to do more about rising number of tents'
Government leaders, officials call on N.S. to do more about rising number of tents
WATCH: Government leaders, officials call on N.S. to do more about rising number of tents – Jul 14, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The lawyer for a homeless man who died at a Halifax encampment is arguing in court today that his client’s welfare payments should have been as high as those received by people with permanent housing.

Vince Calderhead, a human rights lawyer, originally represented Lowe in an unsuccessful bid last Dec. 7 to have the man’s monthly payment from the Department of Community Services raised.

Lowe was living in a tent in a city park at the time and argued he should have been eligible for $950 monthly — the standard rate for people with disabilities living in a household — rather than the $380 for “essentials” paid to a person without a home.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 30-year-old died on Dec. 15 at another tent encampment that he was visiting, and an appeal board dismissed his case four days later.

Trending Now

However, Calderhead is seeking a judicial review before the Nova Scotia Supreme Court on behalf of Lowe’s estate, arguing that Lowe’s tent was a form of “accommodation” under the legislation.

Story continues below advertisement

The lawyer says Lowe’s family continued with the case in order to recover retroactive payments, and in hopes a court victory could influence future decisions on income assistance available to homeless people.

The Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia estimated this month that there were almost 1,300 homeless people in Halifax.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices