Canada

Calgary Stampeders decide not to retain 3 assistant coaches

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2024 2:46 pm
1 min read
The Calgary Stampeders practise at McMahon Stadium on May 22, 2023. View image in full screen
The Calgary Stampeders practise at McMahon Stadium on May 22, 2023. Morley Scott/630 CHED
Longtime assistant coaches Mark Kilam and Brent Monson won’t be back with the Calgary Stampeders.

The CFL club announced Wednesday that Kilam, the special-teams co-ordinator and assistant head coach, and Monson, the defensive co-ordinator, along with defensive-line coach Juwan Simpson, will not be retained for the 2025 season.

Calgary (5-12-1) finished fifth in the West Division this season, missing the CFL playoffs for the first time since 2004.

“As an organization, we felt some changes were needed as part of the process of rebuilding a winning team,’ GM/head coach Dave Dickenson said in a statement. “We thank these coaches for their contributions to the organization and wish them the best.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kilam and Monson had been with the Stampeders for 20 and 15 years, respectively, while Simpson, a former Stampeders player, was on the coaching staff for two years.

“Mark was a loyal soldier and an integral part of our Grey Cup-winning seasons,” said Dickenson. “No one worked harder than Brent and he gave us everything he had.

“Simp’s connection with the Stampeders goes back to 2008 and we appreciate everything he did for our organization as a player and as a coach.”

The team added further announcements regarding its football operations staff will be made at a later date.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

