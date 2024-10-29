Menu

Crime

Hospital patient attacked by roommate, Montreal police say

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 29, 2024 9:50 am
1 min read
Montreal police investigate stabbing inside hospital
WATCH: A 53-year-old man is recovering after he was allegedly stabbed by his roommate in a downtown hospital in Montreal early Tuesday. Police are investigating.
Montreal police are investigating after a 53-year-old man was stabbed by his hospital roommate early Tuesday.

A 911 call came in around 1:15 a.m. about a violent incident at the Centre hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal (CHUM) in the city’s downtown core.

Police say it appears the suspect attacked the other patient sharing his room and a hospital employee quickly intervened.

The victim was stabbed in the upper body and seriously injured, according to police. He was treated on-site by medical staff and, as of 3 a.m., his life is no longer in danger.

Police say a 35-year-old man was restrained until officers arrived at the scene.

No details were provided about motive, but investigators were on their way to CHUM. They will be meeting with witnesses in the morning.

