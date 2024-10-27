Nova Scotia votes 2024: Premier Tim Houston calls snap election for Nov. 26

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has called a snap provincial election for Nov. 26.

The election call comes well ahead of the province’s fixed election date of July 15 and ends months of speculation about a potential early campaign.

The Premier of Nova Scotia is inside the residence of the Lieutenant Governor and a PC Party election bus is parked outside. Sure signs of an early election call. More tonight @GlobalNational @globalhalifax #nspoli pic.twitter.com/f8UQcuYdtE — Heidi Petracek (@HeidiPGlobalTV) October 27, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Houston is expected to speak at a rally in Halifax later today, while Liberal Leader Zach Churchill and NDP Leader Claudia Chender also have events planned in the provincial capital.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Progressive Conservatives are looking for a second consecutive mandate after sweeping the Liberals from power in August 2021.

Health care, the cost of living and a shortage of affordable housing are expected to be among the main campaign issues.

At dissolution, the Progressive Conservatives held 34 seats in the 55-seat legislature, the Liberals held 14 seats, the NDP had six and there was one Independent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2024.