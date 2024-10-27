Menu

Nova Scotia votes 2024: Premier Tim Houston calls snap election for Nov. 26

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2024 11:07 am
1 min read
Could Nova Scotia call an early election? Health concerns come into focus in province
In Nova Scotia there’s speculation that Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston could call an early election any day now. Heidi Petracek explains how health concerns in that province could be central to the outcome.
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has called a snap provincial election for Nov. 26.

The election call comes well ahead of the province’s fixed election date of July 15 and ends months of speculation about a potential early campaign.

Houston is expected to speak at a rally in Halifax later today, while Liberal Leader Zach Churchill and NDP Leader Claudia Chender also have events planned in the provincial capital.

The Progressive Conservatives are looking for a second consecutive mandate after sweeping the Liberals from power in August 2021.

Health care, the cost of living and a shortage of affordable housing are expected to be among the main campaign issues.

At dissolution, the Progressive Conservatives held 34 seats in the 55-seat legislature, the Liberals held 14 seats, the NDP had six and there was one Independent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

