Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘He was very kind’: Family, friends remember Penticton police shooting victim

By Klaudia Van Emmerik & Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 25, 2024 7:55 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Family of man shot by police calls for improved mental health training'
Family of man shot by police calls for improved mental health training
The family of a man shot and killed during an altercation with Penticton RCMP officers earlier this week is calling for better mental health and de-escalation training for police. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The brother of a man shot and killed during an altercation with Penticton RCMP on Tuesday afternoon says he was having a mental health crisis and he would like police to get more training on de-escalating a situation.

Seth Murray says his brother Matthew was only 33 years old when he died.

“Kind, he was very kind,” Seth told Global News.

“He always looked out for his friends.”

On Tuesday, RCMP responded to multiple 911 calls about a man acting erratically and waving a knife around on Government Street near the hospital.

Witnesses said they saw a police officer and the victim engage in what’s described as a “tussle” before the officer opened fire.

“He had severe depression and high anxiety, and, I mean, he wasn’t comfortable in a public place,” Seth said, adding that his brother lived on his own in an apartment and was not a drug addict but that he may have been off his medication at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think he was having a mental breakdown,” he said.

Matthew Murray is being remembered by friends and family. View image in full screen
Matthew Murray is being remembered by friends and family. Provided by the family
Click to play video: 'Man dies after police-involved shooting in Penticton'
Man dies after police-involved shooting in Penticton

Matthew’s ex-girlfriend told Global News that he had been going downhill the past few months.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Miranda Sajna said Matthew was in the hospital recently for mental health reasons.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Seth added that his brother’s loved ones are wondering why less-lethal means were not deployed or if a mental health worker was dispatched with the police.

“Had that been implemented maybe we wouldn’t have a dead body today,” he said.

He is hoping his brother’s death highlights the need for more training for police to deal with cases involving mental health.

Click to play video: 'RCMP close off section of downtown Penticton after shooting'
RCMP close off section of downtown Penticton after shooting

B.C.’s police watchdog confirmed it is now investigating the police-involved shooting.

Matthew’s family and friends anxiously await the outcome of that investigation to hopefully learn more about what went wrong that fateful day.

For now they say they will remember a soft-speaking man who had a great laugh.

“He had a really intoxicating laugh,” Seth said. “It was funny and I mean it always brought a smile to my face when we were together.”

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices