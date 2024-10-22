Public urged to stay away from police incident near Penticton hospital

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP in Penticton, B.C., are urging the public to stay away from an area near the city’s hospital due to an unspecified “incident.”

Mounties said the incident involved the area around Government Street, between Duncan Avenue E. and Carmi Avenue.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“RCMP are currently investigating an incident, and are (requesting) the public avoid the area,” Cpl. James Grandy said in a media release.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

More to come…