Share

Crime

Public urged to stay away from police incident near Penticton hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 22, 2024 8:01 pm
1 min read
File photo. Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
File photo. Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
RCMP in Penticton, B.C., are urging the public to stay away from an area near the city’s hospital due to an unspecified “incident.”

Mounties said the incident involved the area around Government Street, between Duncan Avenue E. and Carmi Avenue.

“RCMP are currently investigating an incident, and are (requesting) the public avoid the area,” Cpl. James Grandy said in a media release.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

More to come…

