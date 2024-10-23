Saskatchewan political leaders rally voters’ support ahead of election day

Send this page to someone via email

In the lead-up to Monday’s provincial election, the leaders of Saskatchewan’s two major political parties spent much of Wednesday attacking their rival’s records while rallying voters’ support.

Speaking to supporters in Prince Albert, Sask., Scott Moe of the Saskatchewan Party reiterated his party’s promises to build a strong economy while accusing Carla Beck’s NDP of running on a record of decline.

He said the last NDP government, voted out in 2007, closed hospitals and schools, raised taxes and drove people out of Saskatchewan to neighbouring provinces like Alberta.

“They want you to forget all of this, but we remember what life was like under the NDP,” Moe said Wednesday. “We don’t ever want to go back to those days of decline, loss and closure.”

Moe said tax reductions and tax credits make up three-quarters of his party’s commitments, putting more money back into the pockets of Saskatchewan residents.

He accused the NDP of making multibillion-dollar promises that would increase government spending.

“They want to take more of your money because they think they know better how to spend it than you do,” Moe said.

Moe said voters who want to see Saskatchewan’s economy grow and create opportunities for youth should cast their ballots for his party.

Meanwhile, Beck was in Saskatoon to meet with first responders and address the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour convention.

She said working people have played a critical role in building Saskatchewan and that workers are the backbone of the province’s communities.

Growth opportunities have been left on the table under Moe’s Saskatchewan Party government, she said, adding that too many people are being left behind.

“Let me come right out and say it: Scott Moe and the Sask. Party don’t give a damn about the working people of this province,” she said in her speech.

“He will look you in the face and promise you one thing and then do another.”

Beck accused the government under Moe of shrinking Saskatchewan’s economy, sending people out of the province for work and ignoring the concerns of health-care workers.

Beck said her party plans to fix what has been broken by 17 years of a Saskatchewan Party government by respecting and retaining health-care workers, making life affordable by pausing the gas tax and creating a “hire Saskatchewan” policy to provide locals with jobs.

“It’s time for change,” she said. “We are going to make it happen.”

Saskatchewan residents have a few more days to vote ahead of the provincial election on Monday. The early voting period that began Tuesday will run through Saturday, with polls closed on Sunday.

Both the NDP and Saskatchewan Party have urged voters to cast their ballots early.