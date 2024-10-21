Sask. Party’s Moe says he was unaware of kids’ identities in change room complaint

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says he didn’t know an NDP candidate’s two children and their use of a school change room were the subjects of a complaint when he made an election campaign promise on the issue.

Moe said last week his first order of business, if his party is re-elected Oct. 28, would be to ban “biological boys” from using school changing rooms with “biological girls.”

The promise came after Moe said he learned of a complaint about two biological males changing for gym class with girls at a southeast Saskatchewan school.

A parent of the two children is an NDP candidate.

Moe told reporters Monday he became aware of the complaint last week and reporters later asked him about it at a campaign stop.

“It was maybe a day before that, there was some discussion that had come through,” he said at a campaign event in Martensville, just north of Saskatoon.

“The timelines are — they are what they are.”

Moe’s promise for a provincial directive ordering all school boards to follow a change room rule was not previously included in his party’s campaign platform document.

“It’s a policy that is grounded in the fact that we will endeavour to support each and every student in each and every classroom in each and every school, in every community across this province,” Moe said Monday.

He said “no” when asked if he knew at the time who the children were.

He also said the Saskatchewan Party had no part in sharing information about the NDP candidate’s children.

“I never once spoke to any of the individuals, nor will I, nor should anyone,” Moe said.

Last week, Moe said of the change room complaint: “This has come to light in the last day or two. We maybe heard some rumours or inklings from it before.

“If we are re-elected, this would be the first order of business.”

LGBTQ+ advocates have said Moe’s change room pledge puts transgender youth at risk.

NDP Leader Carla Beck has said the Saskatchewan Party is playing gutter politics and that such a rule would make vulnerable kids more vulnerable.

Beck said voters have more pressing education issues on their minds, including the need for smaller classrooms, more teaching staff and increased supports for students.

People also want better health care and to be able to afford gas and groceries, she said.

Last year, Moe’s government used the notwithstanding clause to pass a law that prevents children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.

Beck has said her party would repeal that law if it forms government.