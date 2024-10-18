Excavator, the 14-year-old missing Richmond tortoise, found safe

See more sharing options

Excavator is now back home!

The 14-year-old tortoise, who walked out of his yard in Richmond on Thursday afternoon after someone left the gate open, has been reunited with his family.

Marika De Mooy said Excavator wandered away from his home, likely slowly, but she was pleading for his return, saying he normally lives in a heated outdoor doghouse.

He is an African Spurred Tortoise and needs a warm climate to survive.

De Mooy contacted Global News on Friday morning saying someone found Excavator wandering around outside and alerted the Langley Animal Protection Society.

0:54 Richmond woman searching for missing 14-year-old tortoise