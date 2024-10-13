Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Flames fans, Calgary businesses all looking forward to a fresh NHL season

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted October 13, 2024 11:49 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Flames fans, Calgary businesses all looking forward to a fresh NHL season'
Flames fans, Calgary businesses all looking forward to a fresh NHL season
As the Calgary Flames home opener got underway for the 2024-25 season, many fans and businesses are excited about the latest hockey season. Drew Stremick reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Flames kicked off their regular season home opener on Saturday, leaving both fans and businesses excited for another NHL season.

On the Red Mile especially, bars like Whiskey Rose look to home games as a way to boost business.

“We do Flames game buses from all the home games,” explained Sienna Brown, marketing manager for Whiskey Rose. “We like to bring people down after, we’re out there doing promotions.”

Those efforts usually pay off. Typically, a successful Flames team means big dollars for bars and restaurants along 17th Avenue, and throughout the downtown core.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

No matter where or how fans watch the games, many are looking forward to fresh faces on the roster.

“Honzek,” Derek Scovelle a local Flames fan exclaimed to Global News. “Sam Honzek, easy answer!”

Story continues below advertisement

Given the changes on the team’s lineups, Scovelle doesn’t think a cup run is in the cards for the Flames this season, but he does think there’s plenty of other opportunities to be excited about.

“I think it’s a good chance for a lot of kids to develop,” said Scovelle. “If [Craig] Conroy plays his cards right he can get more draft picks, more good players in, and be good when the new arena opens.”
Trending Now

Saturday’s game will also feature tributes to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

Click to play video: 'Calgary Flames captain on closing in on 1,000 NHL games, goals for the season'
Calgary Flames captain on closing in on 1,000 NHL games, goals for the season
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices