Double rainbow, lightning strikes delight Lower Mainland photographers

By Kristi Gordon & Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 10, 2024 7:57 pm
1 min read
Double rainbow, lightning caught by B.C. photographers
An intense band of rain and thunderstorms passed through Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island Wednesday evening, giving people a brilliant display of simultaneous lightning and double rainbows. Global News viewers captured the rare moment on camera.
Weather watchers from all across the Lower Mainland were treated to a stunning sight on Wednesday night as thunderstorms and rainbows took over the sky.

Global News was flooded with images of double rainbows and lightning strikes, with many capturing both weather events in one photo.

Global BC senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon said a very narrow and intense band of rain and thunderstorms moved across the Lower Mainland from west to east around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The rain was torrential for a brief period as lightning struck all around,” Gordon said.

However, the storm moved on quickly and due to the setting sun, a huge double rainbow quickly appeared.

“So much moisture from the intense rain remained in the sky at that moment and it caused the sky to light up in a golden orange and pink hue as a setting,” Gordon said.

“The sun’s light was scattered by the water droplets in the air.”

