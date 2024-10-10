Mother, daughter stabbed by trio of suspects on Winnipeg bus: police

Major crimes investigators are looking into an incident on board a Winnipeg Transit bus Monday evening, in which a woman and her teenage daughter were stabbed and robbed.

Police said they were called to the scene, near Portage Avenue and Valour Road, around 6:15 p.m. and learned that the victims, 40 and 16, had become involved in an unprovoked argument with three suspects, which led to an assault with an edged weapon and personal belongings stolen before the suspects fled the scene.

The mother and daughter were both taken to hospital for treatment and released.

Police say they’re looking for three female suspects, including one adult in her late 20s, who is alleged to have wielded the edged weapon. She’s described as five feet one inch tall with a medium build, and was wearing glasses at the time of the incident.

The other two suspects are described as youths wearing dark clothing. Investigators say they’re working on updated descriptions of the suspects.

The incident comes only a day after a man was stabbed after getting off a bus at St. Mary’s Road and Vivian Street. In similar circumstances to Monday’s incident, the man was confronted by a group of people he didn’t know and physically assaulted after an argument took place.