Public inquiry ordered into Old Montreal fire that killed mom, daughter

Quebec’s chief coroner is launching a public inquiry into the deaths of a mother and daughter in a fire that ripped through a century-old building in Old Montreal last week.

Montreal police identified French national Léonor Geraudie, 43, and her seven-year-old daughter Vérane Reynaud Geraudie as the two victims killed in the blaze last Friday.

Police say the other 23 people believed to be in the building on Notre-Dame Street East when the flames broke out all made it out while one person remained in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries over the weekend. A criminal investigation is underway.

The coroner’s office announced the inquiry Tuesday, saying it comes following a request by Quebec’s Public Security Minister François Bonnardel.

Coroner Géhane Kamel, who is already presiding over a separate coroner’s inquiry into the March 2023 fire that killed seven people in Old Montreal, will lead the inquest.

The coroner’s office said given that the two inquiries will focus on similar facts, Kamel could eventually combine the two.

City property records show the building at 400 Notre-Dame St. E. was built in 1923 and belongs to Émile Benamor, the same owner of a heritage building nearby on Place D’Youville that went up in flames in March 2023.

Multiple lawsuits were filed in the aftermath of the Place D’Youville fire and the coroner’s inquest is on hold until the conclusion of the police investigation and any potential criminal trials.

— with files from The Canadian Press