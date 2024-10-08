Homeless B.C. senior ‘living’ at the hospital exposes cracks in system: Advocate

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. seniors’ advocate says the story of a 95-year-old man who is now living in Peace Arch Hospital after he says he was evicted from his independent living residence shows the province needs more subsidized housing for the elderly.

James Cullina was told he had to leave Sunnyside Manor after spending the last of his life savings and $25,000 in loans on housing.

He stayed for a day or two with a member of his church but now, with nowhere else to go, he has been at the hospital for the past five days.

Social workers and friends are now trying to secure housing for Cullina but because he is in such good health, he doesn’t qualify for many long-term care facilities.

“When you hear about a senior in their 90s facing homelessness for the first time in their life, it’s catastrophic,” Dan Levitt, BC Seniors Advocate, told Global News.

"Unfortunately, we're hearing stories about this more and more often."

Levitt said many seniors fear running out of money as they age but sadly, that is becoming common.

“What we want to really focus on is that we need a strategy for British Columbia seniors,” Levitt said

“A strategy that is across ministerial, that includes housing, health, transportation and other services, other ministries working together for a coordinated effort so seniors can age in the communities where they live.”

Global News contacted Sunnyside Manor for comment, but we were told on Sunday that no one was available to answer questions.

However, the organization did release a statement on Monday saying in part:

“The residence does not provide care or supportive services, nor is it an assisted living facility. Our mission is to provide affordable housing solutions for low-to-middle-income individuals, making Sunnyside Manor one of the more affordable independent living options for seniors in the South Surrey and White Rock areas.

“We can confirm that Sunnyside Manor has never abandoned a tenant at the hospital due to inability to pay rent. Once a tenant has left and is under the care of their family or an individual with power of attorney, Sunnyside can no longer involved in their decisions or housing choices.”

The organization also said that staff strive to provide information to tenants and their families who may have difficulty paying rent and will offer guidance on suitable options under the guidelines set by the Residential Tenancy Branch.

“The reality is, we do not have enough supportive housing for long-term care and assisted living in the province,” Levitt said.

“So we need to do an investment immediately in that area. Within 12 years you’re going to see one in four British Columbians being a senior.

"We need to increase the subsidies for renters so that they can age in place."

Cullina’s future home remains uncertain at this time but Global News has received dozens of offers of support and housing options.

“We are blessed in British Columbia to have some social service providers, whose focus is just one — homelessness for seniors,” Levitt said.

“And while they receive dozens of calls daily and they help thousands of people annually, there are only so many spaces available. We need to see a much more robust support for for shelter programs that will prevent homelessness and the risk of homelessness.

“So I believe somebody who is facing the catastrophic reality of having to leave independent living because they ran out of money, they will eventually find shelter sooner than later, so they can age in dignified living environments for the rest of their life.”