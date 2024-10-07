Menu

Health

95-year-old living in B.C. emergency room after being evicted from care home

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 7, 2024 1:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. senior struggling to find housing amid issues with health care system'
B.C. senior struggling to find housing amid issues with health care system
WATCH: An elderly man has found himself falling through the cracks of B.C.'s struggling health care, long-term care and housing industries. And it's landed him at the emergency department at Peace Arch Hospital, where a small army of people are trying to find him a new place to live, without any luck. Julia Foy reports.
James Cullina is looking for a new home.

The 95-year-old has been living in the emergency department at Peace Arch Hospital for five days after running out of money to pay his rent at Sunnyside Manor, an independent living residence for seniors in White Rock.

“In the first couple of years, like two or three years, it was fine,” Cullina told Global News.

But he said as costs kept going up, living there was costing him more and more money.

“And I didn’t have any more and more money,” Cullina added.

After he used up his life savings and loans of $25,000, he was evicted on Sept. 30 from Sunnyside.

The next day, he said he was dropped off at Peace Arch Hospital.

Click to play video: 'B.C. encouraging homeowners to open secondary suites to increase housing'
B.C. encouraging homeowners to open secondary suites to increase housing

“I find it very inhumane for a 95-year-old old being kicked out (of) a home where he is living,” friend and supporter Marnellie Agpoon told Global News.

Cullina’s friends have tried to find alternate housing for him but were told he didn’t qualify for long-term care.

Cullina said he never imagined he would be 95 years old with nowhere to call home.

Global News contacted Sunnyside Manor for comment, but we were told that no one was available to answer questions.

In a statement, Fraser Health said staff at the hospital are providing Cullina with health services and connecting him with other support in the community.

Cullina said he wants his story told as he never wants this to happen to anyone else.

After losing his home of almost a decade, he said he is not excited about trying to find a new one.

“Where would I like to go next?” he said.

“To heaven. I’d like to go to heaven. Wherever that is.”

— with files from Julia Foy

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

