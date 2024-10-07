95-year-old living in B.C. emergency room after being evicted from care home

Send this page to someone via email

James Cullina is looking for a new home.

The 95-year-old has been living in the emergency department at Peace Arch Hospital for five days after running out of money to pay his rent at Sunnyside Manor, an independent living residence for seniors in White Rock.

“In the first couple of years, like two or three years, it was fine,” Cullina told Global News.

But he said as costs kept going up, living there was costing him more and more money.

“And I didn’t have any more and more money,” Cullina added.

After he used up his life savings and loans of $25,000, he was evicted on Sept. 30 from Sunnyside.

The next day, he said he was dropped off at Peace Arch Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

1:28 B.C. encouraging homeowners to open secondary suites to increase housing

“I find it very inhumane for a 95-year-old old being kicked out (of) a home where he is living,” friend and supporter Marnellie Agpoon told Global News.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Cullina’s friends have tried to find alternate housing for him but were told he didn’t qualify for long-term care.

Cullina said he never imagined he would be 95 years old with nowhere to call home.

Global News contacted Sunnyside Manor for comment, but we were told that no one was available to answer questions.

In a statement, Fraser Health said staff at the hospital are providing Cullina with health services and connecting him with other support in the community.

Cullina said he wants his story told as he never wants this to happen to anyone else.

Story continues below advertisement

After losing his home of almost a decade, he said he is not excited about trying to find a new one.

“Where would I like to go next?” he said.

“To heaven. I’d like to go to heaven. Wherever that is.”

— with files from Julia Foy