Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. cyber breach exposed TB tests, insurance data

By Brenna Owen The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2024 5:52 pm
1 min read
Ransomware arrest View image in full screen
The First Nations Health Authority is providing an update on a recent cybersecurity breach. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The First Nations Health Authority in British Columbia says online hackers gained access to an array of personal information including medical test results and insurance claims during a cybersecurity breach last May.

The health authority says it has concluded its investigation and “the impact of the cybersecurity incident is not the same for everyone.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. government identifies cyber security incidents'
B.C. government identifies cyber security incidents

But in general, it says hackers gained access to information such as first and last names, home addresses, email addresses, personal health numbers, insurance claim details, and tuberculosis screening test results for certain people.

Story continues below advertisement

A statement from the health authority says it hired third-party cybersecurity experts to help with the investigation, which found people whose personal information may have been affected included any First Nations person with a Certificate of Indian Status card who lived or recently lived in B.C. at the time of the breach.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The statement says the health authority was able to detect and disrupt the cybersecurity breach while it was in progress, limiting its impact.

The previously disclosed attack came amid a spate of cybersecurity incidents in B.C. that hit targets including the provincial government, B.C. Libraries and the retailer London Drugs.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Cyberattack may have accessed B.C. government emails'
Cyberattack may have accessed B.C. government emails

First Nations Health Authority CEO Richard Jock says cybersecurity continues to be a top priority for the health authority as the threats become more persistent and sophisticated.

Those with compromised information may also include First Nations individuals and immediate non-First Nations family members who lived in B.C. First Nations communities and had a tuberculosis screening test before March 29, 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

The health authority says it will offer supports, such as a two-year subscription to a credit monitoring service, to everyone whose status card number was affected.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices