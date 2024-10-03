Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Crown seeks 12-year prison term in ‘brutal’ stabbing that killed Surrey woman

By Simon Little & Emily Lazatin Global News
Posted October 3, 2024 9:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Surrey man faces sentencing after pleading guilty to manslaughter'
Surrey man faces sentencing after pleading guilty to manslaughter
WATCH: A Surrey man faces a sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault in a 2020 killing at a Surrey townhouse. Emily Lazatin reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crown prosecutors argued a man who fatally stabbed a “defenceless” woman in a “brutal” attack in Surrey four years ago should spend 12 years in prison.

Harpreet Singh pleaded guilty in September to one count of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault in the attack that left his sister-in-law Baljit Kaur dead.

Singh, who holds dual Australian-Indian citizenship, was initially charged with second-degree murder.

Click to play video: 'Calls for Canadian Criminal Code to define femicide'
Calls for Canadian Criminal Code to define femicide

Police were called to an incident of domestic violence in a townhouse complex near 66 Avenue and 127 Street in October 2020, where Kaur was found with stab wounds that ultimately proved fatal.

Story continues below advertisement

The court heard Thursday that another man and a two-year-old child also suffered serious stab wounds.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kaur, the court heard, was stabbed repeatedly and suffered wounds to her head and torso.

“Baljit was defenceless, she didn’t have a weapon and even made more defenceless because she was holding a child,” prosecutors told the court.

“Singh’s actions were swift, it was brutal and aimed to cause significant injury.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Women’s rights advocates call on politicians to prioritize issue of violence against women'
Women’s rights advocates call on politicians to prioritize issue of violence against women

Singh’s defence argued he should spend eight years behind bars, and said he was animated by “high passion” and “anger” at the time, and could not remember what he did over the course of the attack.

Kaur’s family travelled to India for the hearing, and declined to comment.

Story continues below advertisement

The judge is expected to deliver their sentence on Oct. 9. After Singh serves his time, he is expected to be deported to Australia.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices