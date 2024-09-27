Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Bombers win seventh straight, clinch playoff spot with dominant 55-27 win over Elks

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted September 27, 2024 10:53 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Blue Bombers Nic Demski catches a touchdown pass during first half CFL action against the Edmonton Elks in Winnipeg Friday, September 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers Nic Demski catches a touchdown pass during first half CFL action against the Edmonton Elks in Winnipeg Friday, September 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are back in the postseason and they clinched a spot in dominant fashion Friday night.

A sellout crowd at Princess Auto Stadium saw Bombers QB Zach Collaros have his best game of the season, throwing for six touchdowns and 432 yards as the Bombers crushed the Elks 55-27.

The win is the Bombers seventh straight, moving them to 9-6 and ensuring they will be in the playoffs for an eighth straight season. It was also their 12th straight win against the Elks.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Winnipeg wasted no time getting on the board as Collaros found Nic Demski for a 40-yard touchdown pass on the game’s opening drive.

After a Sergio Castillo field goal on the Bombers next drive, Collaros then hit Keric Wheatfall for a 61-yard touchdown pass and the Bombers took a 17-0 lead after one quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

They kept the foot on the gas in the second quarter, as Collaros connected with Brady Oliveira for a 33-yard touchdown and then the defence got on the board as Tyjuan Garbutt returned a fumble 62 yards for the score and the Bombers led 34-6 at halftime.

Trending Now

Collaros continued to light it up in the second half finding Kenny Lawler for two touchdowns and Demski for his second of the game.

Lawler had 130 yards on eight receptions while Demski recorded 117 yards on just four catches.

Oliveira had another productive game, rushing for 86 yards on 16 carries.

The Bombers are back in action Friday October 4, when they head to Hamilton to take on the Tiger-Cats.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices