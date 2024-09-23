U of G to entertain prospective students as part of summer Shad program

Send this page to someone via email

A program will give prospective university students a taste of what campus life would be like.

The University of Guelph is partnering with Shad Canada for a new summer program that will cover STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) as well as business and entrepreneurial topics.

Around 60 high school students are expected to take part in this four-week learning program in July 2025. Those selected to attend will be able to take in lectures, go on field trips and participate in workshops.

“Right at the time that they are starting to think about what to study at the post-secondary level (grades 10 and 11), it just introduces them to all those subject matters,” said Purvi Patel, recruitment officer at U of G.

During the program, prospective students will be living in student residences and eating in the dining halls.

“It does mimic university life and this is their first transition away from home,” Patel said. “Many had never been on a plane to come here, many have not had a roommate before, this is the first time that they have left home, creating friends and social groups.”

Thousands of students from across Canada apply for the Shad program but only 1,500 are selected to take part.

Shad is new to the U of G but the program began in 1981 in Aurora, Ont., and has an alumni of more than 23,000 graduates. It is offered at 26 Canadian universities, including the University of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Western University in London, and McMaster University in Hamilton.

Patel said many students she spoke to who enrolled in Shad had an idea of what career path they were taking but changed their minds after taking part in the program.

“This program attracts academically very driven and passionate students that have already built up a pretty impressive resume of leadership activities and community volunteerism,” Patel said. “These are students who have high potential to go on to become outstanding social and academic citizens.”

Patel said the University of Guelph’s Shad program will have its own distinct flavour. She points to the Ontario Veterinary College and the Bachelor of One Health program as examples where students can get a glimpse into programs that are not offered at other post-secondary institutions.

Students interested in applying for Shad can do so by going to the Shad Canada website. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 1.