Toronto shooting: 1 dead, 1 hurt after daytime gunfire in city’s north end

One person is dead and another is injured after a daytime shooting Tuesday in north Toronto.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue, north of Finch Avenue, at 2:17 p.m. for the sound of gunshots.

When emergency crews arrived, they found two victims with injuries. Life-saving measures were performed, but one person died on scene.

The other victim was taken to hospital by emergency run. Police said two firearms were recovered.

The ages and genders of the victims were not immediately known; police said they were searching for suspects, but did not share any descriptions right away.

Local schools in the area were placed in hold and secure.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.