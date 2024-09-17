SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Jasper wildfire: Town council to debate asking Alberta government for budget funding support

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2024 9:53 am
1 min read
Jasper mayor encourages tourism, but infrastructure lacking since cataclysmic fires
WATCH ABOVE: (From Sept. 15, 2024) A significant step for Jasper, which is still recovering from July’s wildfire. The state of emergency lifted Sunday.
The town council of Jasper, Alta., is set to discuss today if it will ask for funding from the provincial government to offset reduced property tax revenues for the next three years.

The potential request comes as town administration proposes property tax relief for residents affected by a devastating wildfire in July.

One-third of the town’s buildings were destroyed, and the municipality estimates it has lost access to $1.25 million in annual property tax revenue.

Under the town’s proposal, all property owners would be given a one-month tax break for when a mandatory evacuation order was in place.

Property owners whose homes or businesses were destroyed would have their remaining or outstanding 2024 bill nullified.

The proposal means Jasper would forgo over $1.9 million in municipal property tax revenue this year, or roughly 17 per cent of its overall budget.

Heather Jenkins, the press secretary for Alberta’s Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver, says the ministry would consider the town’s request if one is received.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

