3 suspects, including teen, arrested after double killing in Montreal

Montreal police say three people, including a teenager, were arrested in connection with a double homicide that occurred in the city’s St-Michel neighbourhood earlier this summer.

The suspects are a 15-year-old and two men, aged 18 and 21. They were taken into custody Thursday, according to police.

Investigators also raided homes located in the city’s Anjou and Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension boroughs, as well as in Brossard on Montreal’s south shore.

The arrests come after two men in their 30s were fatally gunned down in July. They were rushed to hospital but died from their injuries. Their deaths marked the 19th and 20th homicides reported in Montreal in 2024.

Police say the 21-year-old suspect was arrested at Bordeaux prison, as he was already serving a sentence for other crimes, including car theft. He is expected to appear in court Friday to face first-degree murder charges in connection with the killings.

The 15-year-old is also facing first-degree murder charges, but police say he will appear in youth court.

Meanwhile, the third suspect was being questioned by investigators. No charges were announced.