Crime

Two men killed in shooting in Montreal’s St-Michel neighbourhood

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2024 12:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Armed violence down, arrests up says Montreal police chief Fady Dagher, one year into new job'
Armed violence down, arrests up says Montreal police chief Fady Dagher, one year into new job
RELATED: Gun-related violence in Montreal was down last year while arrests and seizures of firearms increased. That's the key take away from the SPVM's annual report, one year after a new police chief stepped in. Hundreds of new police officers were also added to the force all in an effort make the city safer. Global's Tim Sargeant reports. – Feb 13, 2024
Montreal police have opened a homicide investigation after two men in their 30s were gunned down early Friday in the city’s St-Michel neighbourhood.

Police were alerted to gunshots on 25th Avenue near Robert Boulevard around 1:50 a.m.

Officers found two men at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported in critical condition to hospital where the pair, aged 33 and 34, were declared dead.

The major crimes unit is leading the investigation and forensic teams and investigators were on site today.

No arrests have been made in the killings — the 19th and 20th homicides reported in Montreal in 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

