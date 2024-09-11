Crown seeking to retry accused in Vancouver gang shooting where teenage bystander killed

Send this page to someone via email

Kane Carter appeared via video link in court on Wednesday morning, one day after the jury declared it was deadlocked and his trial ended in a mistrial.

Carter, dressed in red with his hair in a ponytail, only appeared for a short time and will appear next on Oct. 8.

In court on Wednesday, lead Crown prosecutor Don Montrichard said they will seek to retry Carter as soon as the defence is available.

Defence counsel Andrew Nelson said that he will not be available until next April at the earliest.

Kane was accused in a Vancouver gangland shooting that left a teenage bystander dead.

After five days of deliberations, the jury told the judge they were deadlocked.

Carter pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the January 2018 attack.

The shooting left alleged gangster Kevin Whiteside and 15-year-old bystander Alfred Wong dead. Wong was struck by a bullet while travelling in the back seat of his parent’s car, while another bystander was grazed by a bullet in his own vehicle.

Carter’s defence team did raise the possibility of a possible bail application for Carter who, remains in custody for now.