Mistrial declared, jury deadlocked in gang shooting trial involving B.C. teen’s death

The trial of a man accused in a Vancouver gangland shooting that left an innocent teenager dead has ended in a mistrial.

After five days of deliberations, the jury has told the judge they are deadlocked.

Kane Carter pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the January 2018 attack.

The shooting left alleged gangster Kevin Whiteside and innocent 15-year-old Alfred Wong dead. Wong was struck by a bullet while travelling in the back seat of his parents’ car, while another innocent bystander was grazed by a bullet in his own vehicle.

Crown prosecutors spent two days summarizing the largely circumstantial evidence in the case last week. Carter’s defence countered that prosecutors had not proved he fired the fatal shots.

The jury returned to the courtroom to inform Supreme Court Justice Catherine Wedge that they were having trouble reaching a verdict.

She told them to go back and try again but they returned a second time to say they were deadlocked.

More to come…