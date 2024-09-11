Elon Musk offers to give Taylor Swift ‘a child’ in bizarre debate post

Send this page to someone via email

Elon Musk doesn’t appear to be taking Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris for president very well.

After the presidential debate Tuesday evening between Harris and Donald Trump, Swift took to social media to explicitly state that she would be supporting the Harris/Walz ticket in the fall’s election.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” she wrote.

She added Harris “fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

She signed off her post as “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady” — a dig at a much-maligned comment made by Trump’s running mate JD Vance slamming Democratic politicians who do not have biological children.

Shortly after posting her endorsement, however, Musk took to X (the website he renamed after acquiring it in 2022): “Fine Taylor… you win… I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” he wrote.

Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

It’s no secret that Musk, a father to 12 known children, has long been aboard the Donald Trump train and has serious concerns about declining birth rates.

But his remarks to the world’s biggest pop star in the early hours of Wednesday left a lot of people on social media with a very bad taste in their mouth, and some even suggested his comments bordered on “harassment.”

imagine posting "i'm an educated voter, here are my findings, now go educate yourselves to make an informed choice" and suddenly elon musk is saying he wants to impregnate you. disgusting — taylor (@wishescametrue) September 11, 2024

Taylor Swift signed her endorsement of Kamala Harris with "Childless Cat Lady." In response, Elon Musk tweeted that he wanted to impregnate her. This might genuinely be the worst thing he has ever tweeted. Just a disgusting pig with zero respect for women. pic.twitter.com/AutIHoYjlM — Jeff Michael (@ZeoVGM) September 11, 2024

is elon musk just openly sexually harassing taylor swift pic.twitter.com/x7D0pwNGS0 — R🔅x 🇵🇸 (Sun Cult Priestess) 🍾🌸🏳️‍🌈 (@Staroxvia) September 11, 2024

Musk's tweet should be seen as part of Trump/GOP's broader pattern of mocking women who do not conform to traditional gender roles. His post is misogynistic because it seeks to reduce Swift's serious political stances to the stereotype of a "childless cat lady."#WeWontGoBack pic.twitter.com/RbxUPTDJu3 — Eva P (@Eva_eva_P) September 11, 2024

World’s shittiest dad offers to impregnate Taylor Swift (presumably because she threw her support behind Kamala Harris). Totally normal. Right? Right? 🤮#Debate2024 #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/UP0zSWxnmj — Nonsensei Sean (@yes_nonsensei) September 11, 2024

As of this writing, Musk has not publicly reacted to the backlash.

A Trump campaign representative shrugged off Swift’s endorsement.

“This is further evidence that the Democrat party has unfortunately become a party of the wealthy elites,” said spokesperson Karoline Leavitt. “There’s many Swifties for Trump out there in America.”

In an interview on Fox and Friends Wednesday morning, Trump himself took the same tack when asked about Swift’s support of Harris, and called the debate “rigged.”

“She’s a very liberal person, she always seems to endorse a Democrat and she will probably pay the price for that in the market,” he said.

