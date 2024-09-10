Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris in U.S. election: ‘I’ve made my choice’

Send this page to someone via email

Taylor Swift says she’ll be voting for U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris in November’s presidential election.

The pop superstar took to Instagram with her announcement moments after Harris wrapped up her debate with former president Donald Trump on Tuesday.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” she wrote.

She added Harris “fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” she continued.

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.”

Story continues below advertisement

She said she was speaking up after Trump posted a fake image last month created by artificial intelligence that falsely portrayed her endorsing Trump.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter,” she wrote. “The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

2:01 Taylor Swift deepfake images: Why people are concerned over pornographic AI photos

She signed off her post as “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady” — a dig at a much-maligned comment made by Trump’s running mate JD Vance slamming Democratic politicians who do not have biological children.

Swift has only recently begun making her political views clear after shying away from politics for much of her career.

She endorsed U.S. President Joe Biden in the 2020 election and urged her fans to support Democrats in the 2018 midterms.