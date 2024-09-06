Menu

Crime

B.C. orders coroner’s inquest in slaying of Surrey’s Tori Dunn

By Simon Little & Sarah MacDonald Global News
Posted September 6, 2024 5:28 pm
2 min read
Canada's premiers have sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling for even more reform to the bail system. As Emily Lazatin reports, the premiers use a recent example of Tori Dunn's homicide in Surrey to make their plea heard. – Jul 22, 2024
British Columbia’s public safety minister has ordered a coroner’s inquest into the death of Tori Dunn.

Tori Dunn was found with fatal injuries in her Surrey home on June 16.  Adam Mann has been charged with second-degree murder in her killing.

On Friday, Mike Farnworth confirmed he had directed the B.C. Coroners Service to hold an inquest reviewing the circumstances of her death.

Earlier Friday, Dunn’s family and supporters gathered outside the Surrey Provincial Court ahead of an appearance by her accused murderer.

Her father, Aron Dunn, and her aunt, Shelley Dunn, were in the crowd, carrying signs reading “Justice for Tori Dunn.” They said they planned to keep “making noise” until they have answers about why her accused killer was on the street.

Mann has a lengthy criminal history with dozens of prior convictions for violent offences in Ontario, New Brunswick and B.C., along with charges over alleged incidents in the weeks prior to Tori’s killing.

“This is something that didn’t need to take place. He should have never been released,” Aron Dunn said.

“To find out his history dating back 20 years and all the charges … from robbery to breaching probation, like crazy assaults, stabbings of other people, it just blows your mind how again a judge could deem it responsible to let him back on the streets.”

Aron said the family was currently in B.C. to collect Tori’s ashes and photographs from her funeral.

“It’s heartbreaking to have to come to do that, take your daughter home in a box. My sister has been very supportive of me as I cry and go through all the stuff I am going through,” he said.

The family added that publication bans on the case have made it difficult for them to get information on what happened and how the case is proceeding.

The family has been pushing for a coroner’s inquest into Tori’s death.

Shelley said the family has been in contact with Premier David Eby’s office, which had suggested a public inquiry into the incident, but that it couldn’t happen until Mann’s criminal trial concludes.

“That’s a long wait to have answers,” she said, adding the family wants to ensure something like this doesn’t happen to another family.

“Change has to happen, I think that’s really important. This was a random senseless act of violence that should never have taken place.”

Aron said whatever happens, the family won’t let Tori’s case be forgotten.

“We aren’t going to quiet down and we are going to be making noise for a long time until we get the information we feel we deserve as a family and a community and her friends,” he said.

Mann appeared by video link and is due back in court on Sept. 20.

