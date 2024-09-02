Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Gunman films attack on rapper’s Vancouver Island home

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 2, 2024 8:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rapper’s B.C. home targeted with gunfire'
Rapper’s B.C. home targeted with gunfire
Rapper AP Dhillon's Colwood home was targeted with gunfire this weekend. Shocking video of the attack is now circulating on social media.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Shocking video has emerged of a shooting and fire that damaged a high-profile South Asian rapper’s home on Vancouver Island.

The video, which appears to be filmed from the point of view of the shooter, has begun circulating widely on social media.

In it, a pickup truck can be seen in flames in the home’s driveway, before an outstretched hand holding a handgun fires multiple shots at the Colwood home.

Investigators could be seen outside the house on Monday, where bullet holes and evidence markers were visible along with scorch marks from the fire.

Click to play video: 'New details emerge about the accused in South Vancouver homicide case'
New details emerge about the accused in South Vancouver homicide case
Trending Now

Neighbours said they heard the gunfire just after 1 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

“I heard, firing shots. I wasn’t firecrackers. It was very intense … so then I went to the kitchen window to overlook at home, and I saw the truck on fire, and the truck had little fires underneath it being ignited,” said neighbour Diane Read.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“So I called 911 and told them what was going on and said that this truck was on fire and that I had heard shots.”

Property assessment records show the home is owned by Amritpal Singh Dhillon, known professionally as AP Dhillon.

Global News is seeking comment from the RCMP on the status of the investigation.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices