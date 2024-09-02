Gunman films attack on rapper’s Vancouver Island home

Send this page to someone via email

Shocking video has emerged of a shooting and fire that damaged a high-profile South Asian rapper’s home on Vancouver Island.

The video, which appears to be filmed from the point of view of the shooter, has begun circulating widely on social media.

In it, a pickup truck can be seen in flames in the home’s driveway, before an outstretched hand holding a handgun fires multiple shots at the Colwood home.

Investigators could be seen outside the house on Monday, where bullet holes and evidence markers were visible along with scorch marks from the fire.

Neighbours said they heard the gunfire just after 1 a.m.

“I heard, firing shots. I wasn’t firecrackers. It was very intense … so then I went to the kitchen window to overlook at home, and I saw the truck on fire, and the truck had little fires underneath it being ignited,” said neighbour Diane Read.

“So I called 911 and told them what was going on and said that this truck was on fire and that I had heard shots.”

Property assessment records show the home is owned by Amritpal Singh Dhillon, known professionally as AP Dhillon.

Global News is seeking comment from the RCMP on the status of the investigation.