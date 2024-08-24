Strong storm brings down trees, cuts power in District of Invermere

Send this page to someone via email

A storm swept through the East Kootenay region of B.C. on Friday night and caused some damage in the region.

Strong winds and a thunderstorm brought down trees onto power lines, causing outages in several areas in the District of Invermere.

The weather also snapped a number of tree limbs and toppled over many large trees, according to an update posted on the District of Invermere Facebook page.

Kinsmen Beach is closed until damage can be accessed and unsafe trees can be cleared.

The storm also forced the relocation of personnel at the South Rockies Incident Management Team fire camp in Invermere.

The BC Wildfire Service said staff were moved to the Columbia Valley Centre and there were no injuries.

Luckily, the winds did not cause any flare-ups for the fires and firefighting operations will continue, according to the Wildfire Service.