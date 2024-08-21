SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Two B.C. wildfires no longer considered a threat

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2024 5:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfire update: Arrival of cooler weather helps fire crews'
B.C. wildfire update: Arrival of cooler weather helps fire crews
While the arrival of cooler weather is helping crews keep on top of the new wildfires, but a staggering number of lightning strikes and gusty winds mean the wildfire danger is still high. Catherine Urquhart reports. – Aug 13, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Komonko Creek wildfire in southeastern B.C. is no longer considered a “wildfire of note,” reducing to two the provincial tally of fires that are highly visible or pose a threat to people or properties.

One of those blazes, the Shetland Creek fire north of Spences Bridge, is classified as “being held” within its current or predetermined perimeter, while the 2.5-square-kilometre Corya Creek fire in the northwest is considered out of control.

It’s among about 30 per cent of the province’s 355 active wildfires that the BC Wildfire Service classifies as burning out of control.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The latest bulletin from the service says the forecast for most of the province is pointing to cloudy skies with seasonal temperatures and light winds.

Click to play video: 'Changing weather could impact wildfire situation in central B.C.'
Changing weather could impact wildfire situation in central B.C.
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Areas in southern B.C. will see some rain, which will be heavier along the coast, with a chance of lightning in the southeast and on southern Vancouver Island.

A warming and drying trend is returning to the north, where bulletins about smoky skies have been issued for the Peace, Williston and Stuart-Nechako regions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.

More on BC
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices