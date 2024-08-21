Two B.C. wildfires no longer considered a threat

Send this page to someone via email

The Komonko Creek wildfire in southeastern B.C. is no longer considered a “wildfire of note,” reducing to two the provincial tally of fires that are highly visible or pose a threat to people or properties.

One of those blazes, the Shetland Creek fire north of Spences Bridge, is classified as “being held” within its current or predetermined perimeter, while the 2.5-square-kilometre Corya Creek fire in the northwest is considered out of control.

It’s among about 30 per cent of the province’s 355 active wildfires that the BC Wildfire Service classifies as burning out of control.

The latest bulletin from the service says the forecast for most of the province is pointing to cloudy skies with seasonal temperatures and light winds.

Areas in southern B.C. will see some rain, which will be heavier along the coast, with a chance of lightning in the southeast and on southern Vancouver Island.

A warming and drying trend is returning to the north, where bulletins about smoky skies have been issued for the Peace, Williston and Stuart-Nechako regions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.