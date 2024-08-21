Menu

Crime

Police probing bomb threats sent to multiple Jewish organizations, hospitals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2024 11:56 am
1 min read
Police looking for suspects after anti-Semitic graffiti found in Whitby
RELATED - In Whitby, police are looking for suspects following reports of disturbing anti- Semitic graffiti found at a soccer field at Prince of Wales Park. Town officials, and the Jewish community are speaking out and condemning the incident. Lexy Benedict reports.
Police in multiple cities across Canada are responding to bomb threats that were sent to Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals this morning.

B’nai Brith Canada says more than 100 Jewish institutions received an identical email at 5 a.m. ET threatening explosions including at their offices in Toronto and Montreal.

Synagogues, Jewish community centres and hospitals in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa are among those which confirmed they have received the threat.

Ottawa police say they are on site at several hospitals in the capital but indicated the RCMP is taking the lead on the investigation.

A spokeswoman from the Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa said the police determined the situation was “low risk” but an extensive sweep had been carried out at the hospital and grounds.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

