Politics

Manitoba chiefs call for PM to rescind Charles Adler’s appointment to Senate

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2024 3:06 pm
1 min read
First Nations Chiefs in Manitoba are calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to rescind the appointment of veteran broadcaster Charles Adler to the Senate. Cathy Merrick, Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, speaks to media in Winnipeg, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
First Nations Chiefs in Manitoba are calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to rescind the appointment of veteran broadcaster Charles Adler to the Senate. Cathy Merrick, Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, speaks to media in Winnipeg, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
First Nations chiefs in Manitoba are calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to rescind the appointment of veteran broadcaster Charles Adler to the Senate.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says Adler’s past comments toward Indigenous Peoples are “grossly offensive” and perpetuate stereotypes.

In 1999, while working on a radio show in Winnipeg, Adler called Indigenous leaders “uncivilized boneheads” and “intellectually moribund,” among other names.

Charles Adler at a news conference on a baseball field in Winnipeg, Wednesday, September 15, 2010. The appointment of longtime broadcaster Charles Adler to the Senate is being criticized in some quarters, including a member of the federal cabinet.
Charles Adler at a news conference on a baseball field in Winnipeg, Wednesday, September 15, 2010. The appointment of longtime broadcaster Charles Adler to the Senate is being criticized in some quarters, including a member of the federal cabinet. The Canadian Press /John Woods

Grand Chief Cathy Merrick questioned how Adler, who was appointed to the Senate to represent Manitoba on Trudeau’s advice on Saturday, could advocate for First Nations in a respectful way given his previous words.

Adler wrote on social media that being criticized is nothing new for him, and that he expects the same while serving in the Senate.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says it’s hurtful when people like Adler are appointed to the Senate, and that she hopes he makes time to meet with and learn from communities.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

