Mpox on the rise, extreme weather and other top stories this week

The WHO declared Mpox a global health emergency, Canada is bracing for a year of extreme weather events and Ukrainian troops are in Russia.

Here are some of the big stories you may have missed this week.

What happened in Canadian news?

Trudeau says Poilievre urging EV tariff is ‘baloney’ as industry awaits decision

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attacked a pledge by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to raise tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles by 100 per cent, but Trudeau did not answer when asked why his government hasn’t moved sooner on introducing a surtax.

“It’s a bit of a joke that Poilievre is suddenly talking about workers in the industry,” Trudeau said at a funding announcement for the EV industry in eastern Ontario Monday.

“For (Poilievre) to suddenly turn around and say, ‘Oh, we’re worried about EVs,’ that’s baloney. He’s looking for a political angle. Because that’s all he does,” the prime minister said.

Canada’s police chiefs warn ‘unprecedented’ protests are straining forces

Canada’s police chiefs are calling on all levels of government to provide more resources, training and “moral” support to help policing services respond to a growing number of protests across the country.

The Canadian Association of Police Chiefs said at the conclusion of its annual summit in Halifax on Tuesday that the increased protest activity is leading to an “unsustainable demand” on police resources.

What happened in health news?

Mpox declared a global public health emergency by WHO

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak of the virus in parts of Africa.

That comes as health officials also warn of a sharp rise in cases in Toronto.

Mpox risk in Canada ‘remains low’ despite global health emergency: PHAC

In the wake of the World Health Organization declaring a global public health emergency for mpox, Canada says the virus risk within the country “remains low.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) on Wednesday released an online statement, stating it is “closely monitoring” the mpox outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and neighbouring countries.

Don’t like needles? A nasal spray for allergies could replace EpiPen

Allergy sufferers in Canada may be able to swap their EpiPen injectors for a nasal spray as early as next year.

Neffy is an intranasal epinephrine device to treat patients with severe allergic reactions, including those that are life-threatening, known as anaphylaxis. It was approved for the emergency treatment of adults and older children in the United States last week.

Feeling the 'me-cession'?

The economy’s fine, but you’re not getting ahead: Welcome to the ‘me-cession’

Many Canadians today are feeling the pinch and reining in their spending, waiting out harsh economic winds in a pattern of behaviour typical of major recessions and financial crashes in history.

The difference this time around? Canada’s not (technically) in a recession.

Here’s what’s going on.

‘Spotty’ summer could be followed by ‘friendlier’ fall for homebuyers

The start of interest rate cuts from the Bank of Canada has done little to stoke a fire in the Canadian housing market, fresh data from July shows.

Despite a “spotty” summer in residential real estate, experts who spoke to Global News expect lower borrowing costs will bring many buyers back into the fold this fall as pockets of affordability open up in some markets across Canada.

Capital gains changes: Farmers say feds’ latest effort ‘doesn’t go far enough’

Some Canadian farmers say changes to a federal incentive billed as a method to lower the impact from the capital gains inclusion rate increase “doesn’t go far enough” and are calling on Ottawa to return the inclusion rate for farmers to what it was before this year’s change.

On Monday, the Department of Finance provided more details on the Canadian Entrepreneurs’ Incentive (CEI), which when first announced in April stated that it would reduce the capital gains inclusion rate by half — to 33 per cent — up to a $2-million limit by the time it was fully rolled out in 2034.

The new change has advanced that to 2029, with incremental increases of $400,000 starting in 2025.

Ford, Mazda warn ‘do not drive’ these vehicles after exploding airbag recalls

Automakers Ford and Mazda are warning more than 200,000 Canadian owners to stop driving their vehicles because of faulty airbags that could pose a “serious safety risk.”

The “do not drive” advisories issued Tuesday involve older Ford and Mazda vehicles that have been previously recalled and not yet repaired.

The recalls were due to vehicles having “defective and extremely dangerous” Takata airbag inflators in them.

Taxi scams are ‘very prevalent’ in Canada. Here’s how to spot them

The Canadian Taxi Association is warning customers about scams involving fake roof signs that have recently been reported in several cities.

In a statement on Wednesday, the group said that there has been a rash of scams and cons involving fake taxis, mostly in Ontario, where a team of two people pretends to be a distressed passenger and taxi driver.

So, what are these taxi scams and how can you avoid falling for them?

Will Canada see more strikes?

Will Air Canada pilots go on strike this fall? What to know

Air Canada pilots could go on strike within weeks, but the union representing pilots and the airline both say they are working to negotiate.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), the union representing the pilots, says they are hoping to avoid a work stoppage but are prepared to go on strike if the impasse continues.

Canada’s food industry worries as rail strike threat looms. Here’s why

As early as next week, Canada could see workers at its two major railways either going on strike or locked out by the railways and Canada’s food industry is nervous.

On Friday, Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. warned they will lock out employees on Aug. 22 unless they can reach deals with their unions, lending new weight to the threat of a work stoppage that could snarl supply chains countrywide.

Next Thursday is the date set by the Canada Industrial Relations Board for the soonest any lockout or strike could happen.

The latest on extreme weather

Canada braces for wildfires, more named storms than usual this fall

Canadians are in for an autumn with higher-than-average extreme weather events like wildfires and more serious named storms, government of Canada scientists said in a briefing Monday.

Scientists told reporters that the wildfire season could last well into September, which is unusual since a normal wildfire season in Canada is expected to wrap up by the end of August.

Why clearing out spoiled food may not be enough after disasters

Jasper, Alta., residents are expected to return to their community on Friday to see what remains following a devastating wildfire. And while some will be able to enter their homes again, they’ll likely find more than smoke or water damage – many will need to get rid of spoiled food.

When the town was evacuated some three weeks ago, food was left in fridges and freezers. As electrical service was interrupted during the firefight, that food – produce, meat and dairy among other things – will have gone bad, and getting rid of it might not be a simple matter.

World news this week

Ukraine’s forces have entered Russia. Could it help end the war?

As Ukraine continues to claim more territory inside Russia a week after the largest cross-border incursion of the war, several questions remain unanswered — including what the end goal might be.

But analysts suggest the surprise operation may also be about Ukraine assuring Western allies it can still bring the fight to Russia despite being outgunned and outmanned. That could even help push Moscow to the negotiating table on better terms for the Ukrainians, some experts say.

Biden says it was ‘obligation’ to exit 2024 race, will campaign with Harris

U.S. President Joe Biden says his decision to end his re-election campaign was fueled in part by an “obligation” to defeat Republican candidate Donald Trump, and that staying in the race would be a “distraction” from that mission.

In an interview with CBS News that aired Sunday — his first since dropping out of the 2024 race last month — Biden warned that Trump poses a “genuine danger” to American security and democracy. Biden also said he’s not confident there will be a peaceful transfer of power if Trump loses to Vice-President Kamala Harris, who has replaced Biden as the Democratic nominee.

He added he will do whatever he can to help Harris win, including joining her on the campaign trail — despite ongoing concerns about his age and health.

“All I can say is, watch,” he said in response to skeptics.