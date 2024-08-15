Mpox risk in Canada ‘remains low’ despite global health emergency: PHAC

Send this page to someone via email

In the wake of the World Health Organization declaring a global public health emergency for mpox, Canada says the virus risk within the country “remains low.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) on Wednesday released an online statement, stating it is “closely monitoring” the mpox outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and neighbouring countries.

“In collaboration with provincial and territorial partners, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has been monitoring for mpox virus through wastewater surveillance in Canada since July 2022 and has the ability to test for clade I and clade II,” PHAC stated.

“As part of its routine preparedness activities, PHAC is working with Global Affairs Canada and partners to update risk assessments, public health guidance and travel health advice as appropriate.”

The message came just hours after the WHO declared mpox a global public health emergency following an outbreak of the virus in parts of Africa that has since continued to spread.

Story continues below advertisement

Mpox cases have also been increasing in certain parts of Canada, with Toronto Public Health reporting a spike in recent months.

2:07 WHO declares mpox a global public health emergency for 2nd time

There are two main strains of mpox: Clade I and Clade II. While Clade I is prevalent in Africa and has not been detected in Canada, Clade II has been present in the country since 2022. As a result, PHAC indicates that the risk of Clade I mpox to Canadians “remains low at this time.”

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“There has been an ongoing outbreak of clade II mpox in Canada since 2022. Some regions of Canada have continued to report cases of clade II mpox, including a recent uptick of cases in the Toronto area. Current reports suggest that clade II mpox is less severe than clade I,” PHAC stated.

PHAC also noted that there has been a Level 2 travel notice in effect for the DRC since April, recommending that travellers practise enhanced health precautions.

Story continues below advertisement

“Travellers are urged to protect themselves and those around them from mpox if travelling to countries that are experiencing outbreaks. In particular, be vigilant if planning to attend gatherings or events that entail close, prolonged and frequent interactions among people, such as sexual activity,” the health agency said.

Canada has also “secured a sufficient supply” of mpox vaccines to support provincial and territorial programs for the prevention and control of the virus, PHAC stated.

In May 2024, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) issued updated guidance, recommending a two-dose vaccination series for adults at high risk of exposure. The vaccine is expected to protect against both clades I and II of the virus.

Currently, vaccination of the general public is not recommended.