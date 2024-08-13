Mpox in Toronto: Health officials see sharp rise in cases

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Public Health is urging eligible residents to get vaccinated against mpox after a sharp rise in cases.

The local health unit said as of July 31 there have been a total of 93 confirmed cases of the virus compared with 21 cases for the same period in 2023.

Cases have been increasing in late June and July following major events and festivals in the city, Toronto Public Health (TPH) said.

They added that they have recorded a higher concentration of mpox cases in residents in the downtown care. However, cases have been reported right across the city.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a virus that spreads from person to person through contact with infected lesions, skin blisters, body fluids or respiratory secretions, TPH said.

“It can also be transmitted by contact with materials contaminated with the virus including clothing or bedding and through bites or scratches from infected animals,” the local public health unit said.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Public Health said mpox is mostly spread between people who have had close or intimate or sexual contact with a person who has the virus and “with gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men being most affected.”

Due to the spike in cases, the local public health unit said it is working to increase awareness of the risk of contracting mpox and improve access to vaccination for eligible residents.

Vaccination involves two doses of the vaccine to provide the best protection, with the second dose being taken 28 days after the first one, TPH said.

For those who have been in contact with the virus, an mpox post-exposure prophylaxis is available.