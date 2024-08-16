Why clearing out spoiled food may not be enough after disasters

Jasper, Alta., residents are expected to return to their community on Friday to see what remains following a devastating wildfire. And while some will be able to enter their homes again, they’ll likely find more than smoke or water damage – many will need to get rid of spoiled food.

When the town was evacuated some three weeks ago, food was left in fridges and freezers. As electrical service was interrupted during the firefight, that food – produce, meat and dairy among other things – will have gone bad.

Connie Shields of Fort McMurray, Alta., faced a similar situation when she returned home after being evacuated due to wildfires in 2016. She says it was not a pleasant experience.

“I walked in and within minutes the smell of the fridge would knock you sideways, it was horrific,” she said, adding meat in the fridge was one of the worst culprits.

Story continues below advertisement

While people may think they can just open the fridge and clean it out, food that has been spoiled for even just a few days could lead to more than just a bad smell. Some experts say it may be wise to toss out the fridge altogether.

“One of the first cleanup issues people impacted by a wildfire may face is dealing with damaged refrigerators and/or freezers,” a spokesperson for the Insurance Bureau of Canada told Global News in a statement.

2:25 Jasper residents prepare for long insurance process after wildfire

“Depending on the damage to your appliance, the contents inside and if there was an extended period of power outage, (that) will determine if your appliance could be cleaned or should be discarded.”

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In the case of Fort McMurray, Shields said residents were originally asked to clean out fridges and put the contents into triple-bagged garbage bags and then into municipal garbage containers. That didn’t pan out, however, as the smell of rotten food was unbearable for many.

Story continues below advertisement

“They (the city) discovered real quick that wasn’t going to work because so many residents just didn’t have the stomach to open the fridges,” she said. “So what happened was they were to put (the fridges) outside and we would come and clean them out. But there was just too many, so it ended up that they ended up being put on the curb, still full, and then they were emptied at the landfill.”

Shields’ company, MIB Moving, was involved in the transport of the appliances out of the home and to the landfill. To do so, her staff wore respirators and other personal protective equipment to avoid potential mold spores present in the spoiled contents.

The Government of Alberta says when returning home from any disaster — whether a wildfire or a flood — food inside an appliance with an internal temperature above 4 C for any length of time, should be thrown away. Most fridges can keep food at 4 C or below for about four hours without power; if a person is unsure how long their home or business was without power, the food should be tossed.

Replacing fridges or freezers may not be a popular notion for those facing costs resulting from a wildfire or other disaster, however, the IBC said appliances and their contents are covered for fire and related damage.

However, the IBC says people should check their policy as these items may only be insured for a specific amount.

Story continues below advertisement

2:16 Jasper residents allowed to return Friday

The IBC encourages residents to speak with their insurance provider to discuss each situation, as the insurance company is best able to advise on whether or not an appliance should be removed.

The cost of disposing of an appliance is covered under the policy, they said, noting the appliance will then be “de-gassed” and safely disposed of as directed by local authorities.

The Alberta government says it may be worth getting the opinion of a professional appliance technician as well.

The town of Jasper has said they are working on a strategy for dealing with fridges, freezers and other damaged appliances.

For anyone deciding to remove their fridge or feezer, Shields recommends sealing the appliance shut with duct tape. Not only will this prevent children who may be playing nearby from getting trapped inside, she said, but it will also deter animals drawn to the smell.