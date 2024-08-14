Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Ford, Mazda warn ‘do not drive’ these vehicles after exploding airbag recalls

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted August 14, 2024 12:14 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: BMW recalls more than 390,000 cars with airbags that could explode'
Business Matters: BMW recalls more than 390,000 cars with airbags that could explode
WATCH: BMW is recalling 394,000 older vehicles worldwide, 44,000 across Canada, equipped with Takata airbags that could explode and injure passengers. Anne Gaviola has this story and more in Business Matters for July 11, 2024 – Jul 11, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Automakers Ford and Mazda are warning more than 200,000 Canadian owners to stop driving their vehicles because of faulty airbags that could pose a “serious safety risk.”

The “do not drive” advisories issued Tuesday involve older Ford and Mazda vehicles that have been previously recalled and not yet repaired.

Roughly 146,650 Ford vehicles in Canada are affected by this advisory, Maria Buczkowski, quality communications manager at Ford Motor Company, told Global News on Wednesday.

Mazda Canada also said in a release that approximately 71,000 of its vehicles were impacted in Canada.

The recalls were due to vehicles having “defective and extremely dangerous” Takata airbag inflators in them.

“The age of these vehicles, some over 20-years old, makes it increasingly possible that air bag inflators will explode and cause sharp metal fragments to strike the driver or passengers resulting in serious injury or death,” Mazda Canada said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Class action lawsuits against Takata'
Class action lawsuits against Takata

Affected Mazda vehicles include B-series pickup trucks, Mazda 6, Speed 6, RX8, CX-7 and CX-9 and older models from 2003 to 2015.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ford models covered by the warning include 2004 to 2011 Ranger pickups, 2005 through 2014 Mustangs, 2005 and 2006 Ford GTs, 2006 through 2012 Fusions and 2007 through 2010 Edge SUVs.

Affected Mercury and Lincoln models include the Milan, MKZ and Zephyr from 2006 through 2012, and the MKX from 2007 through 2010.

Mazda Canada and Ford said they will continue notifying known owners with the updated “do not drive” advisory, adding that customers should contact their dealerships to get their vehicles repaired immediately.

Ford said customers can request mobile service, or dealers will tow vehicles directly to the dealership for repair.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Takata to recall 33.8 M vehicles over defective air bags'
Takata to recall 33.8 M vehicles over defective air bags

Mazda and Ford warnings are not limited to Canada.

In the United States, more than 457,000 Ford, Lincoln and Mazda owners have been told to stop driving their recalled vehicles because of the same airbag defect.

There have been prior “do not drive” warnings issued by other automakers for vehicles with older Takata airbag inflators after fatal crashes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 27 people have been killed and at least 400 injured by faulty Takata inflators in the U.S.

Mazda Canada said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths in the country related to the Takata air bag recalls.

As of August 1, Mazda Canada has repaired 81,078 vehicles in total, replacing 105,974 recalled inflators, a company spokesperson told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from The Associated Press

More on Lifestyle
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices