Poilievre vows 100% tariffs on Chinese EVs as Liberals’ next move unclear

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has pledged to match steep U.S. tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles if elected, something the Liberal government is considering but has to decide on.
The call comes after Ottawa wrapped up a 30-day consultation process on Chinese EVs last week and has not said when those findings — or any decisions that may come as a result — will be made public.
The Conservative leader is also calling for tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminum, EV batteries, and wants Ottawa to stop handing out rebates for the purchase of Chinese EVs.
Speaking at a steel plant in Hamilton Friday, Poilievre criticized Beijing for “weak labour and environmental standards” producing “artificially cheap steel and aluminum and EVs” and threatening Canadian workers.
“Trudeau has done nothing to protect our workers and our jobs. Worse than that — this is where it gets really crazy — he’s giving out rebates for people to buy Chinese made cars.”
Get daily National news
Poilievre is proposing:
- 100 per cent tariff on Chinese-made EVs entering Canada
- 50 per cent tariff on semiconductors and solar cells
- 25 per cent tariff on steel, aluminum and other critical minerals
- 25 per cent tariff on EV batteries, battery parts
Canada’s automotive sector and Ontario Premier Doug Ford urged the federal government to follow the U.S’s lead by hiking tariffs on Chinese EVs from 25 per cent to 100 per cent.
Last week GM Canada President Kristian Aquilina said doing so would create a “fair playing field.”
In June, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said she was concerned with China’s “unfair” trade practices undermining Canadian EV industry, which has received billions of dollars in government subsidies.
Freeland also highlighted potential national security concerns related to Chinese EVs with one expert describing the vehicles to Global News as “rolling spy vans.”
But Poilievre accused the Liberals of dragging their feet, and not doing enough to shield the industry.
“Trudeau has failed to protect our workers against this economic predation,” he said.
“We’re going to bring home those paychecks to Canada, bring home our jobs.”
A spokesperson for the finance minister said Poilievre is “two months late to the conversation.”
“It is incredibly rich for Pierre Poilievre to attempt to repackage the government’s position that action is necessary to protect Canadian auto workers from unfair Chinese trade practices in electric vehicles and claim it as his own,” said Katherine Cuplinskas.
“As the true defender of Canadian workers and industries, including of the auto manufacturing, steel, and aluminum sectors, our government will have more to say soon,” she added.
- ‘Slap in the face’: Tenants evicted for demolition, units then posted for higher rent
- New renters’ bill of rights should void ‘no pet’ clauses, petition says
- July jobs report ‘does nothing to dissuade’ more rate cuts: economists
- Why Lululemon’s Olympic uniform backlash may actually be ‘great for the brand’
Comments